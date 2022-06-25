site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Day off Saturday
Torkelson isn't starting Saturday against Arizona.
Torkelson went 1-for-11 with a walk and a strikeout over the last three games and will get a breather Saturday. Harold Castro is starting at first base and batting fifth.
