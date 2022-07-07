Torkelson isn't in the lineup Thursday against the White Sox, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Torkelson started in the last three matchups and went 2-for-11 with two runs, an RBI, a walk and five strikeouts. Kody Clemens is taking over at first base and batting eighth Thursday.
