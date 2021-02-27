Torkelson (finger) has been taking groundballs at first base the past few days at camp, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

Manager A.J. Hinch previously said Torkelson will focus exclusively on third base during spring training, but the 21-year-old isn't throwing right now due to his finger injury, so it appears the work at first is more by necessity. Torkelson won't play in Sunday's Grapefruit League opener against the Phillies, though the team has described his injury as "very mild," so he should see game action soon.