Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the White Sox.

Torkelson has done much of his damage this year with the long ball, but he managed to make an impact Sunday without going deep. The youngster is off to a good start this month, batting .333 in September with six extra-base hits and nine RBI in just nine games. Torkelson seems primed to finish his second MLB campaign on a high note over the next few weeks.