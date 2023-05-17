Torkelson went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-0 victory over Pittsburgh.

Torkleson extended Detroit's lead to 2-0 with his RBI double in the first inning. He'd lead off the third with his second double, eventually scoring on an errant pickoff attempt. The 23-year-old Torkelson is now 15-for-46 in his last 12 games, with six doubles and a home run in that span. Following a slow start to the season, he's now slashing .238/.290/.367 with three homers, 14 runs scored and 18 RBI through 162 plate appearances.