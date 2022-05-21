Torkelson went 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Guardians.

For the second straight game, the Tigers scored just one run, and in both of those contests, Torkelson provided the offense. On Wednesday, he blasted a solo home run, while on Friday it was a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning. Despite Detroit's struggles overall, the rookie is starting to show some signs of life. Over his past six games, Torkelson is slashing .353/.368/.647 with a home run and three RBI. That looks a lot better than his .179/.290/.321 line overall.