Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.

Torkelson put the Tigers on the board in the first inning after smacking a two-run double off Cade Horton to center field. It was Torkelson's 11th multi-RBI game of the season, and his 15 home runs and 45 RBI (across 268 plate appearances) both rank fourth in the American League.