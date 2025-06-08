Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Drives in two runs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in Sunday's 4-0 win over the Cubs.
Torkelson put the Tigers on the board in the first inning after smacking a two-run double off Cade Horton to center field. It was Torkelson's 11th multi-RBI game of the season, and his 15 home runs and 45 RBI (across 268 plate appearances) both rank fourth in the American League.
