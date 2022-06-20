Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Rangers.

That's consecutive two-hit games for Torkelson, who may finally be starting to break out. The rookie is still batting just .190 with a 26.5 percent strikeout rate, so it will take a little while for his overall stat line to look a little better. With the Tigers sitting at 26-40, Torkelson along with fellow top rookie Riley Greene should see plenty of playing time in a rebuilding campaign. Both players have the talent to post nice fantasy numbers the rest of the way, though growing pains are likely.