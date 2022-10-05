Torkelson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run during a 9-6 loss in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader.

Torkelson delivered his sixth three-hit game of the season with singles in the third and fifth innings and a solo home run in the sixth. The trio of hits snapped a 23 at-bat hitless stretch over the 23-year-old's previous seven contests as the top prospect has endured a rough ending to what has been a disappointing rookie season. Torkelson is slashing .204/.285/.607 with eight home runs, 37 runs and 28 RBI in 109 games.