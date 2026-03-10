Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Exits simulated game after HBP
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson was removed from a simulated game Tuesday after being hit on the right forearm by a pitch, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torkelson received treatment from the trainer, but it's unclear whether he will need to be sent for testing. It's possible Torkelson's removal from the simulated game was purely precautionary, but the Tigers should offer more on the first baseman's status soon.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Avoids arbitration with Tigers•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Good to go for Game 3•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: X-rays on foot are negative•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Idle for regular-season finale•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts off again Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Launches homer No. 30•