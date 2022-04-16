Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer in a 2-1 win Friday in Kansas City.
Torkelson had two of the three Tiger hits off Brad Keller including a two-out, two-run blast in the seventh inning. It was the second round-tripper in the last three games for the top prospect. After going hitless in his first four major-league games, the 22-year-old is 5-for-13 with three extra-base hits in his last four contests. So far, he's hit seventh or eighth in every game of the season for Detroit.
