Torkelson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Harold Castro will draw the start at first base while Torkelson exits the lineup for the first time since April 11. The rookie's move to the bench comes after a rough four-game stretch in which he went 1-for-14 with a walk and seven strikeouts.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in big win Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Game-winning home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts first MLB home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Collects first MLB hit•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Day off Monday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Batting eighth in MLB debut•