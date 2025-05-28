Torkelson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Giants.
Torkelson will get a rest day for the series finale against San Francisco, taking a seat for the first time in 12 games. In his place, Colt Keith will play first base while Gleyber Torres slides to second base and Riley Greene serves as the DH.
