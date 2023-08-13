Torkelson went 4-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Red Sox.

Torkelson turned in his first four-hit game of the season and third home run over the last four games. For the year, the 23-year-old is now up to 18 long balls, though he's batting just .229. The skills are there, however, for Torkelson to push that average upward the rest of the way, especially if he strings together a few more multi-hit performances.