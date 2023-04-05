Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Torkelson doubled home a run in the top of the first inning, then blasted a two-run shot in the eighth for his first home run of the season. The 23-year-old had a tough rookie campaign last year, though there's plenty of talent here, so fantasy managers should stick with him, especially following Tuesday's strong performance.