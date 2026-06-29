Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Goes deep off bench Sunday

Torkelson went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 7-5, 10-inning loss to the Astros.

Torkelson started the contest on the bench and didn't enter until the eighth, but he provided a single in his first at-bat, then delivered his 13th home run of the season in the 10th. It was the slugger's first long ball since June 15, and he went just 7-for-37 with 11 strikeouts in between homers. Torkelson remains a boom-or-bust fantasy option who can be frustrating due to his propensity for falling into slumps.