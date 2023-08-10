Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk, two solo home runs and three runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Twins.

It was a three true outcomes night for Torkelson, as he struck out in his other two at-bats. The youngster was in a 2-for-23 slump before Wednesday, and that's kind of been par for the course this year. Torkelson has displayed good pop with 17 home runs, but he's also not making consistent contact with just a .225 batting average.