Torkelson went 3-for-5 with a double, two home runs and five RBI in Tuesday's 11-10 loss to the Royals.

Torkelson powered the Tigers in the slug fest, hitting his 13th and 14th home runs of the season. It was his second time in the last 15 games that he's gone deep twice in the same contest, and he's batting an even .300 during that span. The 23-year-old seems to be getting more comfortable at the MLB level and could have a big finish to the year in store.