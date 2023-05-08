Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Sunday's 12-6 loss to the Cardinals.

Torkelson took Steven Matz deep to center in the fourth to get the Tigers on the board. It was his first home run since April 19 and just his third of the year. The 23-year-old does have three multi-hit efforts over his last five games, but is still slashing just .223/.276/.347 with 16 RBI, 12 runs and an 8:28 BB:K over 134 plate appearances.