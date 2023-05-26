Torkelson went 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's win over the White Sox.

Torkelson and Riley Greene had identical stat lines from the third and fourth spots in the lineup. While Greene seems to be breaking out in his sophomore campaign, Torkelson hasn't seen the same level of success, as he's only batting .242 with a .681 OPS. Both figures are up from last year, however, and the 23-year-old has the talent to keep trending upward through the summer months.