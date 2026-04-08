Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Heading to bench Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Twins.
Torkelson will hit the bench for just the second time in the Tigers' first 12 games of 2026. Colt Keith will cover first base in place of Torkelson, who is batting .206 with zero home runs, four runs and three RBI over 42 plate appearances on the season.
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