Torkelson will sit Monday against the Rays.
Torkelson has struggled significantly at the plate in recent weeks, going hitless in 11 of his last 13 games. He'll get the day off to clear his head Monday, with Harold Castro starting at first base.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Collects two hits, RBI in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: On bench for Game 1 of twin bill•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Struggles continue Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Resting Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Gets Sunday off•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in big win Saturday•