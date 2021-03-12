Torkelson went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

Through seven games this spring, Torkelson is 0-for-13 with eight strikeouts. There will be better days ahead for the uber-talented 21-year-old, but he clearly needs a little seasoning in the minors. Torkelson could begin the season at High-A West Michigan and potentially move up the ladder fairly quickly if he performs well.