Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Hits go-ahead home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 2-1 win over the White Sox.
Torkelson delivered the key blast in the game as he smashed a home run off the left field foul pole in the top of the ninth inning to break a 1-1 tie. The homer came against Chicago lefty Brandon Eisert, and Torkelson now has a stellar .942 OPS against southpaws this season. The slugging first baseman is up to 26 long balls, putting him within one of Riley Greene for the team lead. Torkelson has gone deep three times across his last five games.
