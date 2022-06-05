Torkelson is batting second Sunday against the Yankees.
He hasn't hit higher than fifth in the lineup over the past month, so this would be a nice development if it sticks. Torkelson is hitting .226/.314/.290 over his last 10 games, so he hasn't necessarily earned a bump up the lineup. Unless his production picks up, he will likely be back hitting in the middle or bottom third of the lineup once Austin Meadows and Robbie Grossman return from injuries.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Not starting Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tallies three hits Monday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: On bench Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Drives in lone run Friday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Provides offense Wednesday•