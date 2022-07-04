Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Royals.
The Tigers were unable to keep up with the Royals offensively Sunday, but Torkelson put Detroit on the board with his fifth homer of the season in the bottom of the fifth inning. The 22-year-old's bat has been quiet recently, as he's hit just .167 with a homer, a double, three runs and two RBI over his last nine games. However, it's been encouraging to see him play in the last two matchups after being hit in the head by a pitch during Friday's series opener.
