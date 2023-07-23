Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Sunday's victory over the Padres.

After going 0-for-10 in his previous three games, Torkelson opened the scoring in the first inning Sunday with a solo homer off Joe Musgrove, his 15th long ball of the year. The 23-year-old Torkelson has been productive of late, even with his recent cold spell -- he's gone 18-for-70 (.257) with an .835 OPS in 18 games since the start of July. Overall, the first baseman is slashing .230/.307/.414 with 53 RBI and 49 runs scored through 417 plate appearances in his sophomore campaign.