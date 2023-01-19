Torkelson is likely to serve as the Tigers' everyday first baseman in 2023, manager A.J. Hinch intimated to Jason Beck of MLB.com Thursday.

When you examined the Tigers' likely roster construction, it's difficult to envision anyone else but Torkelson at first, especially since Miguel Cabrera is viewed as a designated hitter now. Still, it's nice to hear Hinch hint that Torkelson will be given plenty of leash. The former No. 1 overall pick really struggled in 2022, posting a lowly .604 OPS with eight home runs over 110 games. He wasn't great after a demotion to Triple-A Toledo, either, with a .738 OPS. Still, Torkelson is just 23 and has plenty of pedigree, offering hope that he could figure things out in 2023.