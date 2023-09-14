Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's loss to the Reds.

Torkelson got the Tigers on the board in the third inning with his 28th home run of the season. The young slugger has four of those long balls in 11 games this month, and with Detroit still set to play 17 more contests, Torkelson has a strong chance to reach the 30-homer plateau for the first time in his career.