Tigers general manager Al Avila said Tuesday that Torkelson will likely open the season at High-A West Michigan, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 first-year player draft still has yet to make his professional regular-season debut, but he was able to get some work in at the Tigers' big-league camp this spring. The early returns weren't impressive -- he went 1-for-26 with 16 strikeouts in Grapefruit League play -- but dynasty managers shouldn't fret too much about the 21-year-old's long-term outlook. Torkelson is still viewed as an impact power hitter who should provide a high batting average to go along with his slugging production.