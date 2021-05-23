Torkelson was removed from Sunday's game against High-A Wisconsin due to left hamstring tightness, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.
Torkelson went hitless in his lone at-bat Sunday, and he was replaced by a pinch hitter in the top of the third inning as a precautionary measure. Torkelson has hit .220 with a home run, 11 RBI and three stolen bases to begin the minor-league season.
