Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 9-4 loss to the Twins.

Torkelson extended his hitting streak to four games, with three of those going down as multi-hit efforts. The slugger also popped his first home run since July 25, giving him 24 long balls for the season. Riley Greene still leads the Tigers with 26 home runs, but he's been scuffling after the All-Star break, so a power surge could allow Torkelson to pass his teammate in the near future.