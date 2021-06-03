Torkelson has appeared in four games for High-A West Michigan since suffering a hamstring injury May 23, going 5-for-16 with two home runs, two doubles, three walks, seven RBI and five runs.

Torkelson has returned with a bang from the sore left hamstring, which kept him out of the lineup for just under a week. The 22-year-old was touted for his plus power and plus hit tool coming out of Arizona State in 2020, but he had difficulty making consistent contact in the Grapefruit League this spring before he was assigned to High-A. Torkelson has assuaged some of those concerns so far during the regular season, as he's striking out at a manageable 22.9 percent clip through 96 plate appearances.