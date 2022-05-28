Torkelson isn't starting Saturday's game against the Guardians.
Torkelson was initially slated to get a day off Friday before the game was postponed, and he'll ultimately be out of the lineup Saturday. Harold Castro will take over at first base and bat fifth.
