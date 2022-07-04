Torkelson isn't starting the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's loss to Kansas City, but he'll be out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games. Kody Clemens is taking over at first base and batting seventh.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers in return to lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Back in action for series finale•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Not in Saturday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Exits after pitch hits head•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Day off Saturday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Two more hits Monday•