Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two runs scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Torkelson ended on 0-for-13 skid at the plate with a double to lead off the fourth inning. The 23-year-old has cooled off considerably since returning from the All-Star break and is hitting .204/.306/.315 with one home run, seven RBI, five runs and an 8:15 BB:K in his last 15 games. Despite hitting only one home run since July 23, Torkelson still leads the team with 15.