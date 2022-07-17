Torkelson was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sunday, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
After initially not being included in Sunday's lineup, Torkelson was demoted to Triple-A. The rookie has spent the entire season to this point in the majors, but since June 20, he's batted .194 with one homer, five RBI and eight runs over 72 at-bats in 22 games. Overall, the first baseman is batting .197 with five homers, 21 RBI and 25 runs over 264 at-bats in 83 contests this year. The demotion may just be temporary until he finds his groove again. Considering that the Tigers are completely out of playoff contention, it doesn't really make sense for Torkelson to be with Toledo for long.
