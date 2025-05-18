Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.
After plating Detroit's only run of the game on a solo home run Saturday, Torkelson once again provided the team's offense Sunday, with the key play a two-run double in the first inning to put his team up 2-0. The infielder now has a robust .886 OPS and leads the Tigers with 12 homers and 38 RBI, continuing a bounceback campaign after a disappointing 2024.
