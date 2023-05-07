Torkelson went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Cardinals in 10 innings.

Torkelson's second base hit of the day drove in Riley Greene in the top of the seventh inning to tie the game before Akil Baddoo's RBI double in the top of the 10th sealed the win for Detroit. The second-year first baseman will be back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale in St. Louis, batting in the cleanup spot.