Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, a double, two walks and two additional runs scored in Sunday's 14-9 win over the Rockies.

Torkelson's seventh-inning blast was his 12th homer of the year and his fourth in his last five games. Over that span, he's gone 7-for-18 (.389) with eight RBI and five walks. It's still a small stretch of success, but it appears the first baseman is getting more comfortable midway through his second big-league season. He's up to a .228/.312/.404 slash line with 42 RBI, 40 runs scored, 18 doubles and two stolen bases through 81 contests.