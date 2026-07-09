Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Pops 15th home run Wednesday

Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Athletics.

Torkelson continued his strong recent stretch of play with his 15th home run of the season. Over his last 10 games, the slugging first baseman is batting .278 with three long balls and 10 RBI. Torkelson's free-swinging approach leaves him susceptible to slumps, but his power gives him plenty of upside, and he should continue to see ample playing time for a Detroit team that's 20th in the majors in runs scored.