Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Pops 22nd home run
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 11-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Torkelson was having a forgettable game until the bottom of the ninth inning, when he launched his 22nd home run of the season. It's his first long ball in seven games following the All-Star break, but the 25-year-old has been known to go on power surges throughout his career and could be primed for a hot stretch soon. Torkelson's career high of 31 home runs, which he recorded two years ago, could be within reach if he does heat up down the stretch.
