Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double and two runs scored in Tuesday's win over the Yankees.

Torkelson hit the first of three fourth inning home runs against Carlos Carrasco to help give the Tigers some breathing room. Torkelson's been showing a mini resurgence early on. It's taken him 11 games this season to reach three home runs after it took him 44 games in 2024 to reach the same mark. He's hitting .310/.408/.643 with a 1.051 OPS through 49 plate appearances thus far.