Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 8-3 loss to the Rangers.

Torkelson had the only extra-base hit for the Tigers, delivering his ninth long ball of the season in the eighth inning. The 23-year-old has now surpassed his home run total from his 2022 rookie campaign in 33 fewer games, which is a promising sign for his power development. He's still struggling to make consistent contact, however, with a .218 batting average.