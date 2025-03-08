Torkelson went 3-for-3 with a pair of solo home runs in Saturday's Grapefruit League win over the Orioles.

After his disastrous 2024 season, It can be rather easy to forget that Torkelson has a 31-homer season in the majors under his belt, and he's still just 25 years old. He reminded everyone of his power with Friday's multi-homer game, bringing his OPS up to 1.181 this spring, although it's uncertain where exactly Torkelson fits in on this Tigers club that is expected to have Colt Keith at first base most days, with Gleyber Torres at second and Kerry Carpenter at DH.