Torkelson went 3-for-4 with two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-5 loss to the Pirates.

While Torkelson has yet to go deep following the All-Star break, he has managed to go 6-for-18 with two walks in five games. The slugging first baseman is stuck on 21 home runs and 59 RBI, both of which are second on the team behind only All-Star starter Riley Greene. Torkelson figures to get into a power surge at some point, which is where he delivers most of his fantasy value.