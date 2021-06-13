Torkelson was promoted to Double-A Erie on Sunday.
Torkelson moved past a hamstring issue at the beginning of June, and he's recorded multi-hit performances in six of his last seven games. In 30 appearances with High-A West Michigan, the 21-year-old slashed .311/.445/.566 with five home runs, 27 RBI and three stolen bases.
