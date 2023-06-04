Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the White Sox.
Torkelson's blast off Michael Kopech in the fourth inning opened the scoring, but it was all the Tigers could muster in the contest. This was Torkelson's first homer in 14 games, a span in which he's gone just 11-for-50 (.220) with three doubles and four RBI. The first baseman is up to five homers, 26 RBI, 23 runs scored, two stolen bases and a .234/.315/.368 slash line over 56 contests overall. Despite the lackluster numbers, the Tigers seem content with letting the 23-year-old learn on the job in another rebuilding year.
