Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.

Torkelson delivered his 33rd double of the season in this one, though it was his third-inning single that drove in the only two runs. The 24-year-old has had a nice sophomore campaign, as he's now up to 88 RBI across 153 games. He's collected 19 of those RBI in 21 games this month.