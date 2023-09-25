Torkelson went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Athletics.
Torkelson delivered his 33rd double of the season in this one, though it was his third-inning single that drove in the only two runs. The 24-year-old has had a nice sophomore campaign, as he's now up to 88 RBI across 153 games. He's collected 19 of those RBI in 21 games this month.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts homer in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Receives rare day off•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Extends hitting streak•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Launches 28th home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Doubles, drives in two Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Homers twice in rout•