Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Rays.

Torkelson was the only Detroit player with multiple hits and the only one to cross the plate. The rookie is still batting just .173, but at least he's continuing to see regular playing time, as the 13-25 Tigers look to be in a rebuilding campaign. As long as Torkelson stays in the lineup most days, fantasy managers should keep an eye on him, as the talent is there for a breakout at any point.